'Cows not coal': Ipswich protest targets shareholders

MESSAGE: Protestors gathered outside the Ipswich Civic Centre where shareholders attended the New Hope AGM. David Nielsen

ENVIRONMENTAL concerns took a back seat as coal mining protesters took to yesterday's New Hope AGM with a message they hoped shareholders would relate to.

Though ongoing opposition to New Hope's plans at New Acland and Colton is centred on concerns for the environment, protesters converged yesterday to tell shareholders that New Hope's money is being poured down the drain on legal battles and public relations campaigns.

As the AGM took place at Ipswich Civic Centre, protestors from the Oakey Coal Action Alliance, Great Sandy Strait Saviours and Lock the Gate gathered in the park across the road, accompanied by a giant blow-up cow, storm trooper masks and signs telling New Hope shareholders that "the Dark Lord welcomes you”.

Oakey Coal Action Alliance secretary Paul King said the consequences would be dire for more than just the environment if Acland Stage 3, near Oakey on the Darling Downs, was allowed to go ahead.

"The presence here is to emphasise to shareholders that to pursue Acland Stage 3, in light of its rejection, could be folly,” he said.

"It has been rejected through the court process, but New Hope is attempting to buy consent from the public with a massive campaign that we estimate is worth $3million.”

Mr King said 10million litres of milk production coming out of the Oakey area was at stake if New Acland Stage 3 went ahead.

"It will also mean the end of families who have been on that land for generations,” he said.

Great Sandy Strait Saviours member Bruce Parmentier said Colton coal mine would threaten the internationally significant Ramsar Wetlands and Fraser Island.

New Hope refused to comment on the record regarding the AGM or the concerns of protesters.

The company, which operates the Jeebropilly mine west of Ipswich, says that if Acland does not go ahead, it has concerns for the future of those workers once the mine ceases to operate, which is expected in the next few years.

Mr King said he respected the situation faced by mining workers, but that a transition was required away from such industries.

"We absolutely support a just transition for workers in the fossil fuel industry to new and emerging industries,” he said.

"We know that coal is in decline and it is a sad but inevitable fact that these jobs will disappear.

"There are 278 jobs at New Acland that will be directly affected when it closes.

"We will do what we can to ensure those workers get the dignity they deserve, but not at the expense of others, and that is the point; they are not the only people in this equation.”