Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Feature

LISTEN NOW: Podcast Episode Guide

Jenna Thompson
by
20th Oct 2019 2:54 AM

From The Daily Examiner is a six-part series that takes listeners on an emotional journey to reveal the full story behind that tragic day. Told through the eyes of those who witnessed the horror, some sharing their story for the first time, each episode explores a different aspect of the event to reveal a tangled web of trauma and negligence.

 

LISTEN NOW

     iTunes Stitcher  | Spotify       

Episode 1 | Hell on Earth

Just before dawn, 21 strangers are brutally killed, leaving a tangled web of trauma and culpability in its wake.

 

BONUS: EPISODE ONE CONTENT

More Stories

cowper bus crash cowperpodcast cowper podcast grafton bus crash road crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Busy mum the volunteer every Ipswich club needs

    premium_icon Busy mum the volunteer every Ipswich club needs

    AFL AS a valuable sporting volunteer, busy mum Anne O'Donnell could adopt the motto: "If I'm free, I'll get into it''.

    Young drivers admit to using Snapchat while behind the wheel

    premium_icon Young drivers admit to using Snapchat while behind the wheel

    News One in six young drivers admit to using the app while driving.

    Places filling fast at new Catholic school

    premium_icon Places filling fast at new Catholic school

    Education The school will cater for 780 students.