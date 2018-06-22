Cowboys to ride in to Beaudesert for PBR Invitational

Some of the country's best bull riders will be showing off their skills in Beaudesert in October.

Some of the country's best bull riders will be showing off their skills in Beaudesert in October. Contributed

SOME of the world's best pro bull riders are coming to town later this year.

Dust off your cowboy hat and get ready for a night of awe-inspiring grit because some of the world's best professional bull riding athletes are coming to Beaudesert this October.

Billed the "toughest sport on dirt”, bull riding is one of the fastest growing action sports in the world, pitting top-notch athletes up against 900kg of bucking bull fury.

The rules at the heart of bull riding - the most popular and dangerous of the seven events that comprise a rodeo - are relatively simple.

One hand grips a rope tied to the bull. The other hand is air bound; if it touches the bull or rider, he is disqualified.

If the rider stays on for eight seconds, he earns points, and possibly money.

Entire careers can be made or lost in those pivotal eight seconds.

And soon, local audiences will have a chance to watch this eight-second battle play out before their very own eyes when the PBR Monster Energy Tour: Beaudesert Invitational hits Beaudesert Showgrounds on Saturday, October 6.

A key stop in the race to the 2018 PBR Australia title and the multimillion dollar World Finals in Las Vegas, the Beaudesert Invitational will attract some of the nation's best professional bull riders, many of whom represented Australia at the PBR Global Cup in Sydney - the sport's most prestigious team title contested by the world's premier bull riding nations USA, Canada, Australia, Mexico and Brazil.

The Australian title race is a neck-and-neck battle between Queenslander Aaron Kleier and New Zealand's Fraser Babbington

The Beaudesert Invitational too will attract the best bulls, as well as granting all ticket-holders access to a jam-packed official after party event with entertainment, live music and local eats and treats.

Tickets are on sale for the event at www.pbraustralia.com.au with reserved seating selling fast.