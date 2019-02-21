Cowboys name star-studded line-up for trial game

Taumalolo is determined to lead North Queensland back to the top. Picture by Zak Simmonds.

Taumalolo is determined to lead North Queensland back to the top. Picture by Zak Simmonds.

Cowboys big guns Matt Scott, Jason Taumalolo and Jordan McLean will lead a star-studded North Queensland squad for their first trial match against the Gold Coast Titans this weekend.

Coach Paul Green has named a host of stars to feature in the Sunshine Coast trial game, which will also include premiership winners Jake Granville and Ethan Lowe.

Young gun Jake Clifford has been named in the halves alongside Te Maire Martin while Cowboys flyer Gideon Gela-Mosby has been named on the wing.

Junior Kangaroos representative Murray Taulagi will get his first hit out in Cowboys colours having been named on the wing.

Green said last week he would consider playing a more experienced side after flooding interrupted their preseason training.

"Had we not had the disruption or two weeks affected by rain, I'd probably would've played a a lot rookies but I'll get a gauge as to where we were at before the rain and then hopefully by the end of the week I'll have a clearer picture of where we're at as a team and a club," he said at the time.

"Potentially there might be some guys with a bit more experience that will probably play that wouldn't have got a game."

Cowboys team to play Titans: 1. Carlin Anderson, 2. Gideon Gela-Mosby, 3. Enari Tuala, 4. Javid Bowen, 5. Murray Taulagi, 6. Te Maire Martin, 7. Jake Clifford, 8. Matt Scott, 9. Jake Granville, 10. Jordan McLean, 11. Ethan Lowe, 12. Mitch Dunn, 13. Jason Taumalolo. Interchange 14. Kurt Wiltshire, 15. Corey Jensen, 16. Shane Wright, 17. Scott Bolton, 18. Francis Molo, 19. Tom Gilbert, 20. Reuben Cotter, 21. Tom Opacic, 22. Peter Hola, 23. Dan Russell