McLean no easy welcome party for former mates

Jordan McLean was one of the Cowboys best in their loss to Canberra Raiders last weekend, and he will need no extra motivation when he plays former club Melbourne Storm this Friday night.

Jordan McLean was one of the Cowboys best in their loss to Canberra Raiders last weekend, and he will need no extra motivation when he plays former club Melbourne Storm this Friday night.

COWBOYS giant front rower Jordan McLean will need no extra motivation this week as he prepares to host his former teammates in the Melbourne Storm.

McLean played 86 games in the purple for the Storm including the 2017 grand final victory against his current club.

But he has been given a new lease on life since moving to North Queensland and partnering veteran warhorse Matt Scott.

McLean celebrated his 100th NRL game last week, in the side's loss to Canberra Raiders, and while it was a commiserations for the 196cm tall prop, it was also a chance to reflect.

"It is definitely something I will reflect on, as everyone says it is a dream come true to play one NRL game let alone 100, I've missed a few along the way so happy to get to the record now," he said.

McLean said the loss against the Raiders, in which the Cowboys gave up two tries in the opening five minutes, was a hard one to take for the playing group.

"Every loss hurts, but I think our start just put us in a bad position," he said. "In the second half I thought we played some really good football, but our start just really let us down

"We are beating ourselves. At the moment if one thing goes bad, and were not winning at the end of the day, it just feels a lot worse. It is so easy to get your head down out there and it just compounds it.

"We just need to start concentrating on ourselves and backing each other up."

They will get their first opportunity to do so as the club prepares to host the top-ranked Storm led by veteran dummy-half Cameron Smith.

The Storm are yet to lose a game this season but did suffer a minor scare last weekend, scraping through in the dying stages for a two-point win over the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs side had all the momentum in the first half, and the extra effort from the Belmore side has uncovered a chink in the Storm's purple armour.

Bulldogs exciting young winger Jayden Okunbor used his extra size to punch holes in the Storm defensive line, and now it will be up to McLean and his hulking 118km frame to do the same.

"It is always good to play against those fellas, I am sure there will be plenty of banter," McLean said of hosting the Storm.

"It is another tough ask for our side, they have been playing great football and they are a consistent team and we have a big effort ahead of us.

"Each week you have got to lift and you have got to turn up, and I think the last couple of weeks we have not quite been there.

"So again on to next week, it will be another tough ask so we will have to train hard to give ourselves every chance."