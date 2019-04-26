Competition for spots brings out the best in Granville

COWBOYS' premiership-winning hooker Jake Granville has relished the arrival of deputy dummy-half Kurt Baptiste this season.

The rugby league journeyman joined North Queensland from the Roosters in the off-season, and after battling back from a hamstring strain through Queensland Cup has found himself a solid home in the first grade side.

Baptiste was impressive in his club debut against the Storm a fortnight ago, coming on just before halftime before playing out the entire second half.

It appeared the extended stint on the bench sparked something in Granville, with the 117-game veteran producing his best performance of the season against the Warriors.

Granville rediscovered his lethal running game making 76m out of dummy-half, putting the Warriors on the back foot towards the end of the first half.

"I am trying to work on a bit of a balance there. I believe I can still work on a few aspects of my game and bring a lot more to the team," he said.

"I love having Kurty in the team, he is a very powerful runner of the ball and he is very strong defensively. I like working in and out of the game with him, and hopefully we can keep some sides on their toes and work together well.

"It's always good, it is healthy in among the club like that to have all sorts of guys in different roles and pushing for spots."

Cowboys coach Paul Green said it was a positive for the team to see Granville taking on the line and expected his dummy-half to improve in the area as the season goes on.

"I think when he is running we are playing a better brand of footy," Green said. "He took his chances on the weekend but we all need to improve. It was good to see him get that spark back, we need it, but for him and everyone else we are looking for a bit more improvement.

"There is no doubt competition brings out the best in people, so it is always healthy to have that throughout the squad.

"I think Kurt's first game was good, so it's put Jake on notice and hopefully it has gotten a bit more effort out of him."