NQ Cowboys Spirit cheergirls, including Jarrah Scarsi and Paris Hart, have had to adapt their training methods due to COVID-19. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

WITH the shake of a pompom and a glistening smile, the North Queensland Cowboys cheer squad have brought games to life for the past 25 years.

The Cowboys Spirit have been left in limbo due to the shutdown of the NRL and the chance matches could resume in front of no crowds for months when the sport returns.

Team manager Sally Treveton said her team had taken the uncertain times in their stride.

"We usually start training in the first week of January so we were in full swing and had a couple of routines ready to go," Mrs Treveton said.

"The girls were super excited about the first year at the new stadium, we also had new uniforms and new poms. So it was a little disappointing to only get the one game in."

Mrs Treveton said the Spirit haven't been able to train together for over a month but had used technology to ensure they stayed on top of their game.

"We've always had a private Facebook page and even before COVID-19 we'd upload our routines so the girls could practise in their own time.

"They're all qualified dancers so have handled it really well. We have two games' worth of routines ready."

Jarrah Scarsi is a senior member of the Spirit and said 2020 has been like no other.

"For five years I've been used to training twice a week with talented dancers so going into this year relying on Zoom recordings to teach and learn choreography has been a huge change," Miss Scarsi said.

Originally published as Cowboys girls to keep the cheer