Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives charged a 28-year-old Bells Creek man last night after an alleged 'severe' attack on Bulcock St at the weekend.
Detectives charged a 28-year-old Bells Creek man last night after an alleged 'severe' attack on Bulcock St at the weekend.
News

Coward punch shatters man's jaw on busy street

Sarah Barnham
by
22nd May 2018 3:06 PM | Updated: 4:23 PM

DETECTIVES have charged a 28-year-old Bells Creek man over an alleged 'severe' attack on Bulcock St at the weekend.

In what police alleged was an unprovoked assault, the man punched a 23-year-old man in the jaw, severely fracturing it early Saturday.

Police said both of the men had been at the CBX Hotel, Caloundra earlier in the night before the assault, but were a fair distance away from the venue on the busy Coast street when the incident occurred.

Detective senior constable Jonathan McBride said CCTV footage showed the offender walking towards the victim with an outstretched hand.

He said the victim put out his hand, thinking it was a handshake.

Detective McBride said the offender punched the victim on the ride side of his jaw and again to the left. It's alleged the men were not known to each other.

He said the victim had surgery Monday night and had a titanium plate inserted into his face.

The camera footage also captured earlier interactions involving the offender at the hotel with a different group of people.

The alleged offender was charged with grievous bodily harm and will appear at the Caloundra Magistrates Court on June 13.

arrest assault attack bulcock caloundra paramedics police sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    City to host major mountain biking event

    premium_icon City to host major mountain biking event

    Council News A RESURGENCE in cycling has gripped Ipswich, with the city securing a significant mountain-biking event.

    Shamed cat thrower in court after months of abuse, threats

    premium_icon Shamed cat thrower in court after months of abuse, threats

    Crime He got plenty of flack thrown at him when the video went viral

    Council operation catches 520 non-compliant dogs

    premium_icon Council operation catches 520 non-compliant dogs

    Council News Ipswich City Council officers targeted 4000 properties

    How this woman lost almost 10 kilos in three weeks

    premium_icon How this woman lost almost 10 kilos in three weeks

    Fashion & Beauty Flight attendant's winning formula

    Local Partners