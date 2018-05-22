Coward punch shatters man's jaw on busy street

Detectives charged a 28-year-old Bells Creek man last night after an alleged 'severe' attack on Bulcock St at the weekend.

DETECTIVES have charged a 28-year-old Bells Creek man over an alleged 'severe' attack on Bulcock St at the weekend.

In what police alleged was an unprovoked assault, the man punched a 23-year-old man in the jaw, severely fracturing it early Saturday.

Police said both of the men had been at the CBX Hotel, Caloundra earlier in the night before the assault, but were a fair distance away from the venue on the busy Coast street when the incident occurred.

Detective senior constable Jonathan McBride said CCTV footage showed the offender walking towards the victim with an outstretched hand.

He said the victim put out his hand, thinking it was a handshake.

Detective McBride said the offender punched the victim on the ride side of his jaw and again to the left. It's alleged the men were not known to each other.

He said the victim had surgery Monday night and had a titanium plate inserted into his face.

The camera footage also captured earlier interactions involving the offender at the hotel with a different group of people.

The alleged offender was charged with grievous bodily harm and will appear at the Caloundra Magistrates Court on June 13.