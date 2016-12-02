Coward punch killer pleads guilty in Lindsay Ede murder case

A MAN has pleaded guilty to killing Ipswich grandfather Lindsay Ede in a random coward punch attack.

Ariik Mayot, the first person in Queensland to be charged under the state's tough new coward punch laws, attacked Mr Ede, 56, from behind as he was walking down a street in Goodna last year.

Mr Ede was rushed to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital where he later died.

The charge of unlawful striking causing death carries a maximum penalty of life behind bars.

Mayot will be sentenced in March.

- ARM NEWSDESK