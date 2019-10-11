Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cow spotted on Monash Picture: Vic Roads Twitter
Cow spotted on Monash Picture: Vic Roads Twitter
News

Cow stranded on Monash Freeway

11th Oct 2019 6:18 AM

In-bound traffic is moo-ving slowly on the Monash Freeway this morning, with a cow stranded on the grass median strip just before Clyde Road.

Police and rangers are on the scene to help the stranded animal as it casually chews on some grass.

 

 

The operation has brought the speed limit down to 40km/h, with traffic backed up to Officer South Road.

More Stories

clyde road cow monash freeway

Top Stories

    Ipswich farewells a sporting great

    premium_icon Ipswich farewells a sporting great

    News IPSWICH will today farewell a man who not only left his mark on the football pitch, but also played a key role in the city's proud coal-mining past.

    • 11th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Suspended driver caught while 'living out of car'

    premium_icon Suspended driver caught while 'living out of car'

    Crime Driver was pinged going for an 'energy drink'.

    Candidates receive almost $10,000 in donations

    premium_icon Candidates receive almost $10,000 in donations

    Council News Two candidates have received the lion's share.

    Candidate reveals high price of running a council campaign

    premium_icon Candidate reveals high price of running a council campaign

    Council News Mayoral candidate has begun her drive for volunteers.