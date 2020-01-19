Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been hurt in a crash caused by a cow wandering onto the Burnett Highway.
A woman has been hurt in a crash caused by a cow wandering onto the Burnett Highway.
News

Cow causes serious highway crash

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
19th Jan 2020 10:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DARK-COLOURED cow created chaos at Tansey on Friday night when it wandered into the path of oncoming traffic, causing a two-car crash.

Police said the cow stepped out into the path of a northbound Toyota LandCruiser towing a caravan on the Burnett Highway just before 8pm.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Valley residents fear for safety of koala mum and joey

* Man allegedly punched in face after botched break and enter

The LandCruiser struck the cow, pushing it into the path of a car headed south on the highway.

Ambulance generic.
Ambulance generic.

The second car suffered "major damage" when it hit the cow, and the vehicle's passenger - a woman in her 30s - struck her head and suffered chest injuries including seatbelt bruising.

She was taken to Kingaroy Hospital.

The cow's fate is unknown.

burnett highway cow crash gympie region highway crash south burnett
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former candidate makes call on next election

        premium_icon Former candidate makes call on next election

        News ‘There has been an enormous change in circumstances since I first ran’

        ‘I was terrified’: Lockyer firey’s story behind winning photo

        premium_icon ‘I was terrified’: Lockyer firey’s story behind winning...

        News They had only been firefighters for a year when these two volunteers battled...

        OPINION: How the QT will cover the council election

        premium_icon OPINION: How the QT will cover the council election

        News Forums, mythbusters and more to help you decide who to vote for

        HOPE: Heavy rain creates ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

        premium_icon HOPE: Heavy rain creates ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

        News Creeks have started to flow for the first time in years, and while we need more...