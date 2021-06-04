Covid vaccine call-out for Ipswich aged care, disability workers

A call has gone out for Ipswich aged care and disability workers to book their Covid vaccination. Picture: Brendan Radke

A call has gone out for Ipswich aged care and disability workers to book their Covid vaccination. Picture: Brendan Radke

THE call has gone out for aged care and disability workers to book in their Covid-19 vaccine for the Ipswich Hospital Cribb House clinic this weekend.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath announced the widening of vaccine eligibility on Thursday morning, prompting the call across Ipswich.

The clinic is by appointment only and will not accept walk-ins.

Residential aged care facility and disability accommodation workers can make a booking, regardless of age, by emailing WM-Vaccination.Program@health.qld.gov.au and bringing proof of employment to their appointment.

West Moreton Health Executive Director Nursing and Midwifery Karyn Ehren said appointments were filling up quickly.

“The Ipswich Hospital Cribb House clinic is now open to people aged 40 to 49, so they can make an appointment with us for the Pfizer vaccine on the Queensland Health Getting Vaccinated page.

Qld Health minister Yvette D'ath. Picture Glenn Hampson

Appointment availability can take a few weeks due to high demand. More appointments will become available across Queensland Health vaccination hubs to support the faster daily rollout of the Pfizer vaccine.

People aged 50 and over are invited to make an appointment via the government’s Eligibility Checker to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at an approved CP, GP – led respiratory clinic or Aboriginal Controlled Community Health Service.

Those without internet access can phone the National coronavirus and COVID-19 Vaccination Helpline on 1800 020 080 to check their eligibility and make a booking.

People aged under 40 are not eligible to receive a vaccine at this stage unless they meet eligibility requirements under the Phase 1a, 1b or 2a categories.

People aged under 40 can register their interest for the vaccine using the Eligibility Checker.