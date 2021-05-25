Covid test waiting times blow out

The drive through testing site at Northern Health in Epping was forced to temporarily shut about 9.30am due to demand. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Wait times at some coronavirus testing sites have blown out to three hours – with some sites closing – as thousands scramble to get tested following a sudden cluster of infections in Melbourne’s northern suburbs.

There was a three hour wait at the Victoria University St Albans campus testing site and a two hour wait at the Heidelberg Repatriation Hospital on Tuesday morning

Those wanting to get a Covid-19 test were also forced to wait two hours at LaTrobe University in Bundoora and there were just under two hour wait times for the testing sites at the Hume City Council and Hampstead Road.

Covid-19 testing at the Northern Hospital in Epping temporarily closed on Tuesday morning as they hit capacity. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

It comes as restrictions on mask wear and gatherings were tightened on Tuesday morning as heath officials announced one new case, in addition to the four announced on Monday.

The fifth case, a man in his 60s, was linked to the City of Whittlesea outbreak and is isolating, along with his household contacts.

Minister for Health Martin Foley on Tuesday morning said some testing sites were forced to close because of a surge in demand, but assured “active diversions” to other locations were set up.

“Some sites were open until the very last car well beyond 8pm (on Monday), some sites, because of demand, closed but we had active diversions in place,” he told reporters.

“Northern health which did about twice as many tests yesterday as it does normally on a Monday.

“Western Health are running the show ground (Melbourne show grounds) site will operate at a four lane capacity today until 8pm and we are very grateful for the support and patience of those who were diverted from the show ground last night as that site reached capacity very quickly.”

Minister for Health Martin Foley said some testing sites were forced to close because of a surge in demand. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

Mr Foley said health officials were finalising a number of other pop-up sites in the city’s northern and western suburbs “to deal with expected demand”.

He said information about them would be made public as they opened.

“My advice to anyone is clearly to get tested if you have any concerns and showing even the mildest of symptoms,” he said.

“It is the most important thing you can do to keep yourself, your family and community safe.”

Originally published as Covid test waiting times blow out