COVID test result returned for 68-year-old Ipswich woman
THE 68-year-old woman who initially tested positive for COVID-19 has since tested negative for the virus.
It was confirmed in a statement by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
“A serology test for a 68-year-old Ipswich woman initially diagnosed with COVID-19 has come back negative,” she said.
“The follow-up test was ordered after her first PCR test returned a positive result and her second test returned a negative result.
“The woman had initially been referred to a private pathology laboratory for a test by her GP, which came back positive.
“After being notified, Queensland Health performed follow-up tests, both of which were negative.”