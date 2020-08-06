Menu
Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate, QLD Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Transport Minister Mark Bailey during a media conference in Broadbeach. Picture: Tertius Pickard
News

COVID test result returned for 68-year-old Ipswich woman

Lachlan Mcivor
6th Aug 2020 5:11 PM
THE 68-year-old woman who initially tested positive for COVID-19 has since tested negative for the virus.

It was confirmed in a statement by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

“A serology test for a 68-year-old Ipswich woman initially diagnosed with COVID-19 has come back negative,” she said.

“The follow-up test was ordered after her first PCR test returned a positive result and her second test returned a negative result.

“The woman had initially been referred to a private pathology laboratory for a test by her GP, which came back positive.

“After being notified, Queensland Health performed follow-up tests, both of which were negative.”

