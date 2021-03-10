Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
COVID test no longer excuse for man on run from court says judge. Picture: Brendan Radke
COVID test no longer excuse for man on run from court says judge. Picture: Brendan Radke
Crime

COVID test no longer an excuse for man on run from court

Hugh Suffell
10th Mar 2021 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who failed to appear in court for the fourth time in a row, after he phoned saying he was getting a COVID-19 test.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who failed to appear in Gatton Magistrates Court for the fourth time in a row, after he phoned saying he was getting a COVID-19 test.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who failed to appear in Gatton Magistrates Court for the fourth time in a row, after he phoned saying he was getting a COVID-19 test.

Coincidentally, he used the same excuse on the three previous occasions in which he was to appear.

Giovanni Russo was charged with four offences - two charges of possessing dangerous drugs and two charges of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.

On Monday March 8, Russo asked for his matters to be adjourned for three weeks until he received the result of his test.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said “this is the fourth COVID test since December that Russo has had”.

“There is a COVID test being undertaken every time he has a court appearance,” senior sergeant Windsor said.

LOCAL NEWS: Man busted speeding, unlicensed driving walks out of court

Russo was given a notice to appear on December 7, January 18 and February 8 - on all three occasions he failed to appear citing that he was waiting for results.

Magistrate Howard Osborne issued a warrant for Russo’s arrest.

More Court News:

Lockyer man in court after damaging ex-wife’s partner’s car

Gatton man drives 2000 km to court to avoid arrest

More Stories

coronavirius covid 19 gatton magistrates court gatton police
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich Cup ‘all systems go’ as man on mission racing ahead

        Premium Content Ipswich Cup ‘all systems go’ as man on mission racing ahead

        Horses Safe community event ‘first three priorities’ of new turf club leader

        New phone tower planned for Ipswich suburb

        Premium Content New phone tower planned for Ipswich suburb

        Council News The phone tower would be used by Optus for its 4G and 5G networks

        • 10th Mar 2021 10:00 AM
        Developer’s plan to build 16 units in heart of Ipswich

        Premium Content Developer’s plan to build 16 units in heart of Ipswich

        Council News The site has long been earmarked for a multiple residential development and new...

        Iconic Fernvale horse event secures overwhelming nominations

        Premium Content Iconic Fernvale horse event secures overwhelming nominations

        Sport Horse riders are coming to Fernvale by the hundreds with the return of a popular...