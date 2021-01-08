COVID rush a health headache: Top stories this week

Our 2011 floods anniversary coverage (top left) was among the top stories of the week, but by far the biggest story was the panic buying that followed the announcement of a lockdown across Ipswich (main image).

JUST when you thought it was safe to go outside again.

To be honest, it has seemed like today’s announcement of a three-day lockdown for Brisbane and Ipswich had been building up for the past week.

Still, the sudden loss of freedom has no doubt come as a shock to southeast Queenslanders, as seen in the sudden rush to the supermarkets on Friday morning, virtually as soon as the announcement was made public.

This now unintended yet predictable public reaction to news of lockdowns should serve as a caution to our state health authorities, I believe.

Images of packed supermarkets started coming in Friday morning, with Ipswich residents understandably hoping to get the shopping out the way before the restrictions officially kick in on Friday night.

The irony here is that the restrictions have inadvertently caused an unusually high concentration of people to be in each other’s pockets in a confined space, all at once.

You could argue that there would be less chance of a virus spreading without the restrictions being mentioned this morning.

Then again, I think the CHO took the right course of action.

Perhaps the public needs to learn that rushing out to beat the lockdown isn’t always necessary when it comes to buying the essentials.

Let us hope this sudden rush of people all together at once does not prove to be counter-productive in our efforts to stop the new variant of the virus in its tracks.

With that in mind, here are the top five stories from across Ipswich this week.

1. COVID-19 variant rears its ugly head

Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young hopes that by entering the region into a snap three-day lockdown from Friday and into Monday, we can stop this super-contagious form of COVID-19 before it gets out of control.

The restrictions are similar to those introduced in late March, 2020, except that people required to go out for essential purposes must also wear a mask.

It was chaotic at Brassall Aldi on the morning of Friday, January 8, 2021.

The announcement triggered last minute grocery and face mask buying on Friday morning, with QT readers sending in pictures of scenes of Bedlam at local shops.

Here is hoping things can go back to normal as soon as possible.

2. Flood anniversary brings back painful memories

This week we have been revisiting some of the people who were there when the tragedy of early 2011 unfolded.

Reader submitted photos from the 2011 floods in Ipswich.

The floods were the worst seen in Ipswich since 1974, despite being a very different type of flood to the earlier event.

Firefighters from Ipswich who were caught out in the infamous Wall of Water in the Lockyer Valley said it was like nothing they had seen or heard before, and this is coming from experienced emergency services people who have lived through years of traumatic incidents.

Ipswich firefighters Nathan Chadwick (left) and Kerry Weir were involved in rescues at Grantham and Murphy's Creek during the January 2011 floods.

Of course, Ipswich also lost some familiar landmarks in the floods, but then gained some new and improved ones after a lengthy clean-up and rebuilding phase.

We also asked readers to submit their own pictures from the floods this week, and got a great response.

This week, Ipswich City Council also received the Ipswich Integrated Catchment Plan and will look to adopt it in early 2021.

The plan sought public consultation and includes valuable technical information that will hopefully aid in reducing the impact of future floods like the 2011 event.

Keep reading the QT for more stories from the 2011 floods as we get closer to the anniversary on January 12.

3. Rain gives hope

This graph shows Wivenhoe Dam at its lowest level since the start of March, 2009.

There is yet more irony in the fact that while we are commemorating the 2011 floods, we are also doing something of a rain dance after what has been a very dry 2020.

With La Niña affecting our current weather, there is hope that the dams will receive a top up before we get to winter again.

A hammering at Amberley was welcome on Wednesday night, with nearly a month’s rain recorded at one of the weather stations there.

No doubt more will be needed yet, especially in the Wivenhoe Dam catchment.

The region’s biggest dam is still hovering around 38.5 per cent, despite good rain in some parts of the Brisbane Valley during the week.

4. Footballer’s touching tribute to lost mate

Former Western Pride footballer Joshua Grommen has had a horrendous 12 months with injury, but it was a tragedy of a different kind that hit him hardest.

The Australian-born and raised Philippines U23 representative has played extensively in overseas competitions in recent years, and is now looking forward to his return from surgery for Thai club Sukhothai FC.

Former Ipswich footballer Josh Grommen has signed with Thai league side Sukhothai FC as he embarks on his comeback from shoulder surgery.

In his first game back since shoulder surgery, he will have the name and date of birth of his best friend, Kurtz Coddington, sewn into his boots.

Kurtz has Joshua’s best friend through childhood and shared his dreams of playing professional football.

5. Going strong after 70 years

Blackstone couple Shirley and Keith Rush celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on January 3.

It is not that often any more that we hear of couples celebrating a 60th wedding anniversary, so it came as a real shock when I received a call earlier this week to tell me that Blackstone couple Shirl and Keith Rush were preparing to mark 70 years together.

Staying together for so long is an achievement in itself, but this golden pair also did it while raising five children.

Shirl and Keith had a sixth child who tragically died at 10 months of age.

Keith has had some serious health problems lately but certainly hasn’t lost his sense of humour, while Shirl has the energy of someone half her age.

It seems these two were just made for one another.