COVID road map to draw punters to already popular arcade

LIMITED by COVID restrictions, a popular ten pin bowling alley and arcade has been filling up fast, with staff regularly having to turn guests away.

With a pre-pandemic history of drawing a crowd into the 100s, iPlay Ipswich regularly hits its mandated current upper limit of 120 people allowed in the venue.

But, as Queensland moves into stage five of its road map to eased COVID restrictions, the capacity is set to double at indoor premises, including cinemas, art galleries, play areas, cafes, pubs and more.

iPlay Ipswich supervisor Ben Rice said eased restrictions may attract even more guests through the doors.

With the capacity set to increase from 50 per cent to 100 per cent at seated, ticketed venues, cinemas will be able to fill all their seats.

Ben said customers visiting the nearby Limelight cinema often dropped into the arcade and, if patronage increased there, more people would likely end up at the arcade.

iPlay Ipswich staff Ben Rice and Holly Burgerhof. Photo: Ebony Graveur

“Most people, either before or after (they see a movie), seem to pop in here and it’s the same vice versa,” he said.

“Our capacity was raised (to 120) a couple of weeks ago … but there are still some weekends where we still can’t let people in due to the capacity limit.”

“We’ve hit over that limit before COVID because it’s such a popular place in Ipswich.”

As its capacity has increased, guests have been eager to visit the arcade.

“Especially all the support workers as, during COVID, they weren’t able to do anything and a lot of their clients didn’t know what was going or why they couldn’t come out and bowl,” Ben said.

“They especially have been super excited to be back.”

Queensland will enter its fifth stage of eased restrictions at 4pm, Tuesday.

