COVID restrictions bad news for music festival

James Reyne will play at Trip the Switch music festival on Saturday February 27 at Willowbank Raceway.

THERE was disappointing news for Ipswich live music fans this afternoon, with organisers of the Trip the Switch festival advising the event has been postponed.

In a statement released late Friday afternoon, organisers said they were left no option but to postpone the festival, which was to be held at Willowbank on February 27, due to Queensland Health’s COVID-19 restrictions.

A new date is yet to be confirmed.

Ticketholders are encouraged to keep their tickets, and are advised to direct any questions to their place of ticket purchase.

Organisers said they would confirm a revised date as soon as possible.