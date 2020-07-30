Menu
Olivia Muranga and Diana Lasu travelled to Melbourne and have become the state's first positive cases outside of quarantine since May.
News

COVID positive women charged for lying about travel

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
30th Jul 2020 4:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Three women who allegedly lied about their travel to Victoria before visiting a number of public places across the southeast have been charged by police.

Police will allege that all three women travelled to Victoria and deliberately provided misleading documents at the Queensland border.

Olivia Muranga and Diana Lasu and a third woman have all been charged with one count each of providing false or misleading documents – which comes with a maximum fine of up to $13,345 – and fraud.

Two of the women have since tested positive to coronavirus.

Police can also confirm that all three women are now co-operating with QPS and Queensland Health officials.

A criminal investigation is also being undertaken by Task Force Sierra Linnet investigators which is unrelated and not connected to the alleged travel to Victoria.

All three women are currently in quarantine and are due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 28.

The Queensland Entry Declaration can be accessed at www.qld.gov.au/border-pass.




