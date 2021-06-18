Menu
NSW Health reportedly investigating mystery COVID-19 case
Health

Covid-positive man stumps health experts

by Mathew Murphy
18th Jun 2021 5:38 AM

NSW Health says it can't conclusively say whether a Sydney man in his 40s has covid despite additional testing.

The department reported earlier on Thursday that the man from Sydney's northwestern suburbs had tested positive for Covid-19, however his results showed low levels of the virus leaving authorities to think it may be a false positive.

Medical staff working at the Bondi Drive Through Covid Testing Centre, Sydney.
Late on Thursday night, NSW Health said it could provide no further light on the case despite further testing.

"An expert panel convened by NSW Health this evening reviewed the results of additional testing and was unable to rule out the possibility the person had Covid-19," NSW Health said. "The man's three household contacts have all returned negative results to date."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Health Minister Brad Hazzard during a COVID-19 update in Sydney.
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the Baulkham Hills man was "yet unrelated to the eastern suburbs cluster".

The Premier did not flag any restrictions but warned residents in Sydney's east to be on high alert, advising them to avoid gatherings and wear masks while investigations were underway.

Earlier today, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told 2GB Radio that it was "extremely likely" that the man recorded a false positive result.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard.
Three covid cases have been detected in Bondi, including a man who works as a hire car driver transporting international flight crews.

His wife has tested positive, as has a woman aged in her 70s who was at the same cafe as the driver.

 

 

 

 

