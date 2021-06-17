Menu
A-League - Melbourne City v Newcastle
Covid lockout means no fans for massive final

by Marco Monteverde
17th Jun 2021 10:13 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM

Sunday’s A-League semi-final between Melbourne City and Macarthur FC will either be played at an empty AAMI Park or in front of fans in Sydney.

City’s hopes of having at least a restricted crowd at AAMI Park for the do-or-die match they earnt hosting rights for have been dashed by the Victorian government.

That’s despite A-League officials having declared on Tuesday that they were confident that a restricted crowd of 25 per cent of AAMI Park’s 29,500 capacity would be permitted to attend.

The Australian Professional Leagues, which run the A-League, will on Thursday decide whether to keep the game at an empty AAMI Park or move it to Sydney.

It’s City’s preference to keep the game in Melbourne despite no spectators being allowed to attend.

