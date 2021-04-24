One new Queensland case as WA lockdown takes effect

Queensland has recorded one new case of COVID-19 overnight, which was an overseas acquired case found on board a ship from Japan.

Queensland has recorded one new case of COVID-19 overnight, which was an overseas acquired case with the patient in quarantine, and two historical cases.

There are now 16 active cases in Queensland.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said the last community acquired case - related to the two southeast clusters - had now left hospital.

She urged anyone who arrived in Queensland from Perth or Peel in WA after April 17 to get tested and quarantine.

"If you have been in WA please check out the sites and venues to see if you're a close contact," she said.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said today's new case was a seaman who tested positive on board a vessel that had travelled from Japan to the coast off Mackay.

"Everyone on that vessel has been tested and one person is positive," Dr Young said.

It comes as people in Perth and the outer-metropolitan area of Peel are waking to the first morning of a three-day COVID lockdown sparked by coronavirus transmission at a quarantine hotel.

Dr Young said non-Queenslanders who have been in the Perth or Peel regions on or since 17 April 2021 will require an exemption to enter the state and will need to go into hotel quarantine.

Queenslanders will be allowed back into the state without an exemption but are also required to enter hotel quarantine.

Anyone who has been in the Perth or Peel regions since 17 April 2021 and was in Queensland before 11.59pm April 23, 2021 is required to attain a COVID-19 test as soon as possible this weekend and remain at home or their arranged accommodation until they receive a negative test.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath defended the state's border stance on people returning from the Perth and Peel regions.

"Every other state and territory other than New South Wales is putting in similar measures to Queensland," Ms D'Ath said.

"There has never been a more important time to follow these directions, we have Anzac Day travelling tomorrow."

She said if the WA lockdown is lifted on Monday, the government will take Dr Young's advice on if quarantine measures should continue in Queensland.

The outbreak in Western Australia is suspected to be the UK variant of COVID-19, Dr Young said.

The two new historical cases of coronavirus are continuing to be investigated.

There have been 8,255 tests and 2,347 vaccinations over the last 24 hours.

Originally published as COVID LATEST: One new case as WA lockdown takes effect