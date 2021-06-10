Covid keeps No. 1 pick away from teammates

North Melbourne was forced to get inventive in structuring enough football load for key defender Robbie Tarrant to be ready for an AFL return this week, after the VFL was shut down by Melbourne’s Covid-19 outbreak.

But while Tarrant is ready to play, North’s number-one pick in the mid-season draft, Jacob Edwards, is yet to even meet coach David Noble face-to-face because of the city’s lockdown.

Edwards, 18, is completing his year 12 studies and hasn’t been able to join his new teammates for any training because of Covid restrictions. He visited the club this week, but Noble conceded he was more likely a long-term prospect.

“He has to come in when we are not here,” Noble said on Thursday

“We have co-ordinated some training for him on-site when there’s no-one here and a little bit off-site. Once we get to school holidays and we have a bit more clarity around easing Covid restrictions, we are looking forward to getting him into the club and finally meeting him face-to-face.

“I’m not sure if the intention in taking him was to play him in the AFL (this year), but should his form be good enough and he warrants that selection, he will come under the criteria. It probably is more longer-term with him.”

Star defender Tarrant is yet to play in 2021, having been forced to undergo surgery in March to remove a small mass on his kidney.

He was supposed to make his VFL return two weeks ago, before all games were cancelled.

Noble said the Kangaroos has been able to restructure Tarrant’s training to get him ready for Sunday’s clash with GWS in Tasmania and he wouldn’t be under any playing restrictions.

“We were happy with what we’ve got over the last three of four weeks. We are comfortable to put him back in full boot.” Noble said.



“We were able to construct some training for Robbie; we had a number of players we used, we put him through a circuit for about 40 minutes,” Noble said.

“We got as much out of it – maybe more – than we would have from the VFL.”

The Kangaroos will fly in and out of Hobart on Sunday, having been granted an exemption for the game to go ahead.

“I’m absolutely rapt. I can see the future and the history here at this club and I’m really excited to continue the work we’ve been doing.”



We spoke to Charlie Lazzaro after he signed a two-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/5caCubAHp0 — North Melbourne (@NMFCOfficial) June 9, 2021

Despite winning just one game this season, Noble said the Kangaroos were “confident with where we are going” and held high hopes for the second half of the season.

“The key thing is to make sure the players have clarity around where we are going … the standards we are pushing are not going to deviate one bit,” Noble said.

“We feel like we are doing a good job on moving our group towards having more of those wins.”



That positive vibe around the club was reinforced with young gun Charlie Lazzaro joining teammates Ben McKay and Will Phillips in re-signing with North Melbourne this week.

Lazzaro, 19, has inked a two-year contract extension until the end of 2024.

Originally published as Covid keeps No. 1 pick away from teammates