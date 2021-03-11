Menu
The first person to be vaccinated for COVID-19 at Ipswich Hospital today was Infection Prevention Clinical NurseConsultant Monica Prior.
Health

COVID: Ipswich nurse first in city to receive virus vaccine

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
11th Mar 2021 4:15 PM
A CLINICAL nurse is the first person in Ipswich to receive a COVID vaccination.

Infection Prevention Clinical Nurse Consultant Monica Prior received her dose of the Astra Zeneca vaccine and will receive her second dose in three months’ time.

The vaccination was administered to Ms Prior at Ipswich Hospital at 12.30pm on Thursday.

Ms Prior said she was thrilled to be among the first to receive the jab.

“I hope the whole of West Moreton gets their vaccine when their turn comes, too,” Ms Prior said.

“It is important that people understand the vaccines will not infect you with the COVID-19 virus because the vaccines do not contain the live virus.”

The rollout of the vaccine across Queensland is being managed nationally.

Phase 1A includes quarantine and border workers, frontline health care workers, aged care and disability care staff and aged care and disability care residents.

Phase 1A staff most at risk of catching the virus are being vaccinated at hospitals across Queensland, including Ipswich Hospital.

Vaccinations for high risk members of the community are being co-ordinated federally through the GP network.

covid vaccine ipswich hospital
Ipswich Queensland Times

