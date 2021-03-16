COVID inspires more homebuyers to be near family

Kyra-Leigh Jeffcoat and Dave Senior purchased a block of land at Hayfield, just one road behind her brother Grant and his wife Kirsty. Photo: Justin Ma

Kyra-Leigh Jeffcoat and Dave Senior purchased a block of land at Hayfield, just one road behind her brother Grant and his wife Kirsty. Photo: Justin Ma

AN unexpected trend among potential homeowners is reportedly starting to emerge at Ipswich’s booming Hayfield Ripley estate.

Current buyers, many of whom are battling Queensland’s housing crisis, are seeking out property in the vicinity of their loved ones.

Young couple Kyra-Leigh Jeffcoat and Dave Senior were among those to buy near family.

The pair, who previously lived at Augustine Heights, snapped up one of Hayfield’s many blocks in July last year during COVID-19.

It is located just one street away from Ms Jeffcoat’s brother Grant and his wife Kirsty.

RELATED: Housing crisis forces Ipswich pensioner into portable home

The couple are building their dream home at Hayfield Ripley. Photo: Justin Ma

A Hayfield Ripley spokeswoman said there had been a noticeable increase in extended and multi-generation families buying in the development.

“The trend may be impacted by recent state border closures and COVID-19,” she said.

She said it also signalled continued market demand for Ipswich’s growth corridor.

LOCAL NEWS: Kids await compo for damaged phones, laptops

Mr Senior revealed the couple had not intended to buy so close to family at first.

He said the move was initially prompted by a desire to upgrade their property and relocate to a “family-friendly” community.

“Kyra-Leigh and I are very family-orientated, but we hadn’t planned to live so close to her family,” Mr Senior said.

Construction at Hayfield Ripley: Pic: file photo

He said it was due to the estate’s “liveability” which first inspired the pair to relocate.

Residing near their family proved an obvious bonus for a variety of reasons.

He said his extended family was also thrilled to have their relatives based right around the corner.

“We naturally all agreed Hayfield was the best choice for families in the area,” he said.

“The other local estates simply don’t cut the mustard.

More buyers are reportedly seeking out property located near their loved ones.

“We went straight to the Sales Pavilion, met my partner’s brother and bought a block then and there.”

Mr Senior said a move to the area also suited his young family’s increasing needs.

“We’re able to build our dream home perfectly suited to our growing family,” he said.

“All the kids will have their own rooms and a backyard big enough for a pool.

“We’re even planning a media room for movie night.”

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.