COVID: Indoor hobby surges in popularity post-pandemic

Above Deck Hobbies and Games owner Jeremy O'Kell said interest in boardgaming and table top hobbies had increased since Covid hit Australia last year. Photo: Ebony Graveur

WHILE other pastimes struggled in the face of social isolation and Covid restrictions, one classic hobby has ascended to new heights, drawing new fans to roll the dice.

According to Ipswich games shop owner Jeremy O’Kell, board games and tabletop hobbies grew in popularity amid the pandemic.

Jeremy, who owns Above Deck Hobbies and Games, said the demographic drawn to the hobby had also shifted as more people faced long periods cooped up indoors.

“It has 110% shifted – it’s really, really cool to see,” Jeremy said.

“It isn’t just boardgames but also things like card games – things that family can do together or small social groups can be engaged in.”

He said interest in board games began to grow even before Covid forced people indoors.

“I think over the past couple of years there has been a big increase in people looking at it, partly because the pop culture side has become a bit more mainstream and you also see a lot of people looking for nostalgia and familiarity,” he said.

“Even in a heavily digital era, there’s still a lot of people who want to seek out more engaging events, socially.”



He said isolation could impact mental health but gathering a household together for a board game could help.

“When you’re spending increased amounts of time at home, contained to a relatively small space, not seeing people, it takes a really heavy toll on your mental health,” he said.

According to Jeremy, boardgaming creates an immersive environment and encourages creativity.

“It gets people out of the norm, no matter the game you’re playing,” he said.

“If you’re playing Monopoly, you’re playing the part of the retail investor, if you’re playing Risk, you’re playing the part of the general commanding your army.

“There is an aspect to it that takes you away from your real life and to a more creative environment.”



