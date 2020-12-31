COVID found at second Ipswich sewerage site in 24 hours

ROUTINE testing has uncovered further traces of COVID-19 at another sewerage facility based in the Ipswich area.

Queensland Health confirmed on Thursday more viral fragments had been detected in wastewater at a Bundamba site.

It comes less than 24 hours after a similar discovery at a nearby Goodna facility was revealed.

The Goodna site was among several locations across the state to return positive results.

READ MORE: COVID found in another Ipswich sewerage

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said continued positive results were concerning due to the growing New South Wales cluster and new Victorian cases.

“Both of these treatment plants collect wastewater from large urban populations,” she said.

“It is very important that anyone in the Bundamba and Merrimac catchments who has COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, comes forward for testing,” she said.

The samples were collected at Bundamba on December 28.

READ MORE: More traces of COVID-19 detected in Ipswich wastewater

Dr Jeannette Young is closely monitoring the situation as continued positive results are found. Pic: file photo

Samples taken at the Gold Coast’s Merrimac site on December 24 also returned positive.

Dr Young said the recent finds indicated either a recovered case or undetected active case within the area.

“If there are active cases in the area, it is important that we detect them early to prevent further transmission,” she said.

“With the New South Wales cluster growing and new cases in Victoria, it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

READ MORE: Viral fragments of COVID found in Ipswich wastewater

“It’s not just residents we want to reach, but holiday-makers as well.”

Dr Young said she was closely monitoring the unfolding situation in southern states.

“I’m urging Queenslanders travelling to these states to reassess their plans – if it is not necessary, then consider staying here,” she said.

“We’ve worked hard to keep COVID-19 out of the Queensland community and we do not want that to come undone because of complacency.”

Three new cases were reported for the state on Friday, all from international travellers.