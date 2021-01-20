Covid fightback grants up for grabs in Ipswich

Local sporting groups can apply for up to $20,000 in Federal Government funding.

Community groups, not-for-profit sporting bodies, school P&Cs and even councils can apply for grants of $2,500-20,000 as part of a Federal program designed to help the region recover from a horror 2020. in the Blair Stronger Communities Programme.

Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann said round six of the Blair Stronger Communities Programme presented an opportunity for groups across Ipswich, the Somerset Region and Karana Downs who may be eligible to apply for up to 100 per cent of their project costs.

“We know it has been a tough 12 months or more and that is why eligible organisations may be able to receive up to 100 per cent of their project costs,” he said.

“Government grants usually require some co-contribution, so this is a welcome bonus for our community.”

Shayne Neumann MP is calling for Ipswich groups to apply for federal funding. Pics Tara Croser.

While the grant funding is important, Mr Neumann said the Federal Government needed to be doing more for regions like Blair.

“We need big infrastructure programs to create jobs and boost economic growth,” he said.

The Stronger Communities grants are for small capital works or capital expenditure and must demonstrate social benefits to the community.

Previous successful initiatives under the program include:

$20,000 for the Blackstone United Welsh Church to provide accessibility upgrades.

$19,000 for C&K Redbank Plains to install a disability ramp.

$15,000 for the Marburg and District Residents Association to establish a museum at the Historical Precinct

$10,000 for the Lowood Show Society to install a toilet block.

Applications can be made via Mr Neumann’s office.

For more information contact Mr Neumann’s office on 3201 5300 or email Shayne.Neumann.MP@aph.gov.au.