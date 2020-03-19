Menu
CONFIRMED: A third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the West Moreton region, which includes the Lockyer and Somerset regions as well as Ipswich.
COVID-19: Third case confirmed in West Moreton region

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
19th Mar 2020 9:39 AM
QUEENSLAND Health has confirmed a third person in the region is being treated for Coronavirus.

It comes as the state's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rises from 78 to 94.

The patient is being managed by the West Moreton Public Health Unit, which covers most of the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regions as well as Ipswich.

The patient is among 16 new cases confirmed in Queensland.

Queensland Health has not yet confirmed the age and gender of the new patient nor which hospitals the three West Moreton Public Health Unit patients are being managed in.

coronavirus covid-19 health queensland health west moreton west moreton health
