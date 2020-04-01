COVID-19: Somerset, Lockyer mayors address region’s cases

Mayors have addressed the growing number of coronavirus cases in the West Moreton region.

IF there was a coronavirus case in the Somerset region, Mayor Graeme Lehmann says he would know about it.

Despite 36 known cases in the West Moreton region, which encompasses Gatton, Laidley, Esk, Boonah and Ipswich, the exact location of the cases is unknown.

Cr Lehmann said he had not received any reports of the virus in his region.

“So I’m taking that as good news,” he said.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan could not confirm if there were cases in her area.

At present, there are 743 confirmed coronavirus cases in Queensland, 36 of which fall in the West Moreton health region.

Queensland Health and West Moreton Health has not commented on where in the region the patients have been detected, the age range of most patients or which hospitals are currently treating coronavirus patients.