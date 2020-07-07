COVID-19 scare at courthouse

Menu
Staff at a magistrates court were sent scrambling this morning after a man told by a hospital to self-isolate appeared at court.
7th Jul 2020
STAFF at Richlands Magistrates Court were sent scrambling this morning after a man told by a hospital to self-isolate appeared at court.

The man allegedly told police prosecutors he was advised to self-isolate by medical professionals due to the threat of coronavirus.

He was moved to an isolated room at the courthouse.

The announcement led to frantic disinfecting of public areas at the Magistrates Court as police combed health records.

The man, who later returned to court wearing a face mask, adjourned his court matters to July 24.

Police checks confirmed there were no current isolation orders against the man.

Originally published as COVID-19 scare at local Brisbane courthouse

