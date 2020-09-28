Menu
COVID-19 risk? Balls to that

by Ryan Keen
28th Sep 2020 6:58 AM
GUESTS at the relaunch of a hotspot Gold Coast nightclub and bar lounge had no problem diving into its new ballpit despite an avalanche of online COVID-19 fears criticism.

The Bedroom Lounge Bar in Surfers Paradise reopened on Friday night after the Bulletin revealed first snaps of the six-figure revamp.

NEW AND IMPROVED SURFERS PARADISE NIGHTCLUB THE BEDROOM

The story went viral with hundreds of shares and more than 2000 comments, many wondering how the much-anticipated new ballpit feature was a good idea during a pandemic.

But with Queensland home to eight active cases and just one in the Gold Coast which is in quarantine, guests and venue partner Matt Keegan shrugged off the critics as a "bunch of Karens".

GOLD COAST'S MOST SURPRISING RESTAURANT TRANSFORMATIONS

Mr Keegan said he was extremely happy with the opening and feedback from guests which included reality TV vixen turned beauty therapy student Jessika Power and recent Bachelor contestants Charley Bond, Gold Coast Professionals property manager Gemma White and Steph Harper.

 

 

L to R: Bachelor contestants Charley Bond, Gemma White and Steph Harper enjoy The Bedroom Lounge Bar ball pit at the venue relaunch on Friday night. Photo: Ryan Keen.
Mr Keegan: "There will be no rethinking the ballpit. There are always going to be some Karens but the ballpit was a massive success and it will be staying."

Ms White, 29, said she thought the redesign which opened the venue up and made it up-market was "beautiful".

 

#The Bedroom Lounge Bar in Surfers Paradise, has undergone a renovation. Matt Keegan inside the new ball pit. Picture: Jerad Williams
"We had a ball and we're pretty safe here in Queensland. It was such a fun time and I didn't see any issue with the ballpit at all."

The nightclub and ballpit are all approved under a COVID-19 safe plan.

