Pandemic virus fragments have been found in sewage at four sites in Queensland - Mackay South, Goodna, Wacol and Carole Park.

The latest wastewater analysis comes after the state recorded three new cases of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, all acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

A man in his 50s tested positive after recently returning from Papua New Guinea and two women in their 30s have also been diagnosed with the virus, one after arriving from Dubai, the other after flying in from Doha.

Queensland Chief health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. Photo: David Clark.

Their cases take the total number of infections in Queensland since the pandemic began to 1303.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said sewage samples from Goodna, Wacol and Carole Park collected last week had tested positive to the virus and wastewater collected from Mackay South this week was also positive for SARS-CoV-2.

"While this does not mean we have new cases of COVID-19 in these communities, we are treating these detections seriously," Dr Young said.

"A positive sewage result means that someone who has been infected was shedding the virus.

"Infected people can shed viral fragments and that shedding can happen for several weeks after the person is no longer infectious."

Dr Young said COVID-19 symptoms included a fever, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, nausea or vomiting and loss of taste or smell.

She urged Queenslanders to get tested for the virus if they developed even mild symptoms and to isolate until they received the results.

"If there is a case we are not yet aware of, it is critical we detect it through our testing mechanisms as quickly as possible to contain any potential spread," Dr Young said.

For information about COVID-19 testing clinics: health.qld.gov.au

Originally published as COVID-19 fragments found in four more Qld locations