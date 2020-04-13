COVID-19 cut their trip short so they turned to volunteering

South Australia’s loss has been a big gain for the Rail Trail at Lowood.

Travellers John and Sue Cook had been holidaying in the York Peninsular, South Australia, when they had to make a hurried trip back to their home state of Queensland ahead of the border closures.

Now staying at the Lowood Showgrounds, the pair weren’t content to let the days drift by – instead signing up to help out the local Landcare group’s work on the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

“We just wanted something to do. We pedalled past and saw them and we asked if we could give them a hand,” John said.

“So next day, we went down and started planting trees.”

The Sunshine Coast based couple are keen travellers and have regularly ridden along the Rail Trail before.

According to Sue, they first noticed the plantings alongside the Rail Trail some four years ago and have watched with interest the progress of the revegetation activities, and the difference the plantings have made to the trail and to the town.

The work to plant vegetation on the Rail Trail near Lowood is led by local gardener Peter Bevan, who welcomed the help to continue the latest stage of the project.

“These new sections are being planted with Australian natives including some 600 dry vine scrub and koala friendly tree species,” Mr Bevan said.

“Having some extra volunteers to help Trish, Bill and myself with the preparation and planting at this time is really appreciated.”

John said the couple had been quite impressed with the work Peter had achieved, with help from local volunteers and Work for the Dole participants.

The couple are planning to continue helping out while in the region and planted another 60 trees this morning.

“It’s really good for the trail and good for the locals too,” he said.