Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gary Reid is an amateur photographer who is trying to get access to junior sport games. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Gary Reid is an amateur photographer who is trying to get access to junior sport games. Picture: Cordell Richardson
News

COVID-19 confusion: Sports snapper given all clear

Andrew Korner
, andrew.korner@qt.com.au
12th Jun 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE STEADY easing of restrictions on social gatherings has come as a relief, but has also brought its fair share of confusion for people like Gary Reid.

The local business owner also pursues his hobby of amateur sports photography, contributing to the junior sports pages of the Queensland Times.

Keen as mustard to get back into the swing of things as COVID-19 restrictions scale down, Mr Reid recently approached the Department of Health for advice on whether or not he could attend matches.

His questions were met with some mixed responses as he was referred to different people within the government ranks.

“I was told that I could not apply for an exemption because I am a volunteer and not an essential worker,” Mr Reid said.

“I was sort of put backwards and forwards between the health minister’s office. Someone told me to just approach the individual clubs for permission, but my feeling was that they probably didn’t have that sort of authority.”

“One person told me just to go and take photos.”

There was good news from the office of Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles this week.

A spokeswoman confirmed people like Mr Reid had the all clear to conduct amateur photography at sporting matches, so long as they were not seated in confined grandstand areas, where there is a limit on the number of people in a particular area.

The spokeswoman said an exemption to conduct such activity was not required, so long as people like Mr Reid kept a safe distance from players and spectators.

coronavirusipswich covid 19 restrictions ipswich junior sport photography
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Bank bloodbath as ASX plunges

    Bank bloodbath as ASX plunges
    • 12th Jun 2020 11:44 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vision for new 570-lot neighbourhood

        premium_icon Vision for new 570-lot neighbourhood

        Property A vacant landholding owned by the same family for more than 50 years is to be transformed into a sprawling neighbourhood of more than 500 homes.

        Councillor’s fight to keep school zone on busy road

        premium_icon Councillor’s fight to keep school zone on busy road

        News If the zone is removed the speed limit will revert to 70kms per hour.

        FOR SALE: 20 Ipswich homes under $200k

        premium_icon FOR SALE: 20 Ipswich homes under $200k

        Property Affordable homes across the region for buyers or investors

        Drug driver’s high speed crash ‘could have killed’

        premium_icon Drug driver’s high speed crash ‘could have killed’

        News Girlfriend flung from vehicle in suspended driver's high-speed crash

        • 12th Jun 2020 10:46 AM