Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rd 2 - Hurricanes v Rebels
Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rd 2 - Hurricanes v Rebels
Sport

Covid-19 chaos hits Super Rugby

by Jasper Bruce
27th May 2021 4:35 PM | Updated: 4:57 PM

Sunday’s Trans-Tasman Super Rugby clash between the Melbourne Rebels and the Highlanders has been moved from Queenstown Events Centre to Leichhardt Oval in Sydney as a result of Victoria’s Covid-19 outbreak.

Rugby Australia, New Zealand Rugby and SANZAAR made the change on Thursday in response to border restrictions imposed by the New Zealand government.

As of May 25, New Zealand’s borders are closed to flights from Victoria.

The Rebels had not yet flown out of Melbourne when the ban was instigated and so would have been unable to enter New Zealand for the game.

The Highlanders will fly to Sydney via Auckland on Saturday in preparation for the game, which kicks off at 3pm this Sunday.

“SANZAAR, Rugby Australia and New Zealand Rugby will continue to work with their respective governments and health authorities ahead of fixtures for the remainder of the competition,” Rugby Australia’s statement read.

All other matches in round 3 of the Super Rugby’s Trans-Tasman series will proceed as planned.

The Rebels are next due to play in Melbourne on June 12 but this clash may also be moved, pending the outcome of Victoria’s seven-day lockdown, which is set to begin from midnight on Thursday.

Originally published as Covid-19 chaos hits Super Rugby

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Youth knife crime ‘major issue’ for Ipswich

        Premium Content Youth knife crime ‘major issue’ for Ipswich

        News Former NFL player Jesse ‘Tha Monstar’ Williams is an ambassador for the campaign aimed at reducing knife-related crime

        Police issue plea as state road toll soars

        Premium Content Police issue plea as state road toll soars

        Community Police reveal the devastating tasks they face every day ahead of Fatality Free...

        New servo approved for one of Ipswich’s busiest roads

        Premium Content New servo approved for one of Ipswich’s busiest roads

        News Approval has been granted to build the servo on a two hectare block, with plans for...

        How Sir Llew’s legacy lives on in Ipswich

        Premium Content How Sir Llew’s legacy lives on in Ipswich

        News The former Ipswich MP had a profound impact on many lives, but few saw this more...