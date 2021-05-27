Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A-League - Brisbane v Melbourne City
A-League - Brisbane v Melbourne City
Sport

Covid-19 causing A-League chaos

by Marco Monteverde
27th May 2021 2:53 PM | Updated: 3:11 PM

Melbourne’s Covid-19 outbreak has put further strain on an A-League season needing to be completed by June 21.

With Victoria’s capital city going into a seven-day lockdown from Thursday night, the match scheduled for Saturday night between Premier’s Plate winners Melbourne City and the Newcastle Jets at AAMI Park has been postponed, with a replacement date yet to be announced.

A decision is yet to be made whether Monday night’s game between Western United and Macarthur FC, also at AAMI Park, will go ahead.

Friday night’s Western United-Melbourne Victory derby at the same venue will take place but without spectators present.

“We will continue to monitor the situation based on government and health advice in relation to other matches,” A-League boss Greg O’Rourke said.

With City, Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar having AFC Champions League commitments late next month, the A-League finals series needs to finish by Monday June 21, with a likely grand final date being Sunday, June 20.

Originally published as Covid-19 causing A-League chaos

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Youth knife crime ‘major issue’ for Ipswich

        Premium Content Youth knife crime ‘major issue’ for Ipswich

        News Former NFL player Jesse ‘Tha Monstar’ Williams is an ambassador for the campaign aimed at reducing knife-related crime

        Police issue plea as state road toll soars

        Premium Content Police issue plea as state road toll soars

        Community Police reveal the devastating tasks they face every day ahead of Fatality Free...

        New servo approved for one of Ipswich’s busiest roads

        Premium Content New servo approved for one of Ipswich’s busiest roads

        News Approval has been granted to build the servo on a two hectare block, with plans for...

        How Sir Llew’s legacy lives on in Ipswich

        Premium Content How Sir Llew’s legacy lives on in Ipswich

        News The former Ipswich MP had a profound impact on many lives, but few saw this more...