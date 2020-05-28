COVID-19 case update for Ipswich, West Moreton region

IPSWICH has a clean bill of health once again with its only active case of coronavirus now recovered.

The first new case of COVID-19 in the West Moreton region in more than a month was confirmed last week.

That local case, in Ipswich, was acquired by a woman who had recently returned from overseas.

Queensland Health data shows all 38 confirmed cases in West Moreton have now recovered.

There were no new cases of the virus in Queensland overnight, with the state total still sitting at 1058.

There are only six active cases remaining across the state.

Ipswich has recorded 28 cases, with one in the Lockyer Valley, four in the Scenic Rim and three in Somerset.