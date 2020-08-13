Menu
Ipswich Courthouse. Picture: Cordell Richardson
News

Courts stood down over COVID contact report

Ross Irby
13th Aug 2020 2:10 PM
IPSWICH’S courts were briefly stood down following concerns of a possible COVID-19 exposure risk on Thursday morning.

Magistrate Andy Cridland called a pause on general proceedings in court 1, located on the ground floor, when he was informed of an issue that had affected matters in another courtroom on level 3.

At 11.40am he stood down court 1 until further inquiries were made about the matter.

“We may have to adjourn the court until we find out what the situation is,” he told the lawyers and court clients waiting for their matters in the public gallery.

People appearing on various matters in the court were told they could wait outside.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell and a senior police prosecutor then met with the magistrate in a room off from the courtroom.

Mr Cridland returned to the bench 10 minutes later, saying there had been a matter involving a prosecutor in another courtroom.

He said it appeared that person had been sent home as a result of a family member being tested for COVID-19.

Mr Cridland reassured those in the courtroom, saying matters would resume, and that it appeared the person concerned was unlikely to have had any contact with anyone in his courtroom.

“The person had very limited contact with anyone else,” Mr Cridland said.

“I will continue on. If anyone has concerns and wants their matter adjourned I am happy to do that.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

