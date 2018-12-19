Courthouse staff generously help QT Christmas appeal

Staff from Ipswich Courthouse 'adopted' two families as part of this year's QT Adopt-a-Family appeal.

TWO families are set to have a very Merry Christmas after staff from Ipswich Courthouse participated in this year's Adopt-a-Family appeal.

This is the sixth year the courthouse have partnered with The Queensland Times, who each year help families who are struggling to put food on their table or presents under their tree.

A representative from the courthouse said they were pleased to support this worthy cause.

"We have great support from all of our staff," they said.

"We just want to be able to give back to the local community."

This year the courthouse adopted one of the largest families in the appeal.

"The momentum in our office keeps growing every year," the representative said.

"All the staff get involved with packing and sorting the food.

"It's also nice to give little gifts as well."

As part of this year's appeal, there were 250 families who needed assistance this holiday season.

Through the generosity of many local businesses, clubs and community groups, all of the families were successfully adopted.

In one week, a staggering 90 families were adopted, which gave great pleasure to Adopt-a-Family coordinator Karen McCoombes.

"I would just like to once again give my sincerest thanks for everyone who helped with this appeal," she said.

"I hope all of the adopted families enjoy a beautiful Christmas Day, filled with love, laughter, good food and presents."