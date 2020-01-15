COURT WRAP UP: Marijuana busts, drug driving, abusing police

COURT: Here are the outcomes of the cases from the people who faced St George Magistrates court on Tuesday.

A WOMAN who was caught with 12 marijuana plants on her property has been warned by the Magistrate to stop breaking the law or she could face imprisonment.

Pauline Linda Thompson, 64 pleaded guilty to one charge of producing dangerous drugs and one of driving while relevant drug is present in blood or saliva while holder of learner, probationary or provisional licence in St George Magistrates Court today.

On April 28, 2019 police intercepted Thompson on Arthur Street, St George.

Thompson provided police with a positive drug test and admitted she was on a provisional licence.

On December 11, 2019, police executed a search warrant on her Ian Paul Road residence where they found 12 marijuana plants.

The court heard Thompson has cancer and had grown the plants for personal use to relieve the pain.

Because Thompson had three previous convictions in the past five years, the Magistrate advised her to talk with her doctors about pain medicine because if she appears in court again, imprisonment will be very likely.

Thompson was convicted and fined $400 and disqualified from driving for four months on the drug driving charge and was fined $1200 on the charge of producing a dangerous drug.





A search warrant of a teenager's house has revealed marijuana and drug utensils.

Brody Aaron McGuire, 19, of St George, pleaded guilty to charges of possessing property suspected of having been used with the commission of a drug offence, possessing utensils or pipes etc for use, and two charges of possessing dangerous drugs.

Police conducted a search warrant on McGuire's Margaret Street residence on December 9 and 16.

As a result of these searches police found a quantity of marijuana seeds, a homemade water pipe and empty plastic bags.

McGuire was convicted and fined $700.





Rage resulting from a fight with his brother resulted in a man getting arrested by police.

Joseph Brooke Turnbull, of St George, pleaded guilty to a charge of obstructing a police officer on December 22 in Hume Street, St George.

The court was told police were called to a Hume Street residence and saw Turnbull walking away from the area.

He had been arguing with his brother and became aggressive toward police when they approached.

Police asked Turnbull to calm down, but he became abusive and once detained he pulled his arms from police numerous times.

He was warned to stop before police arrested him.

Turnbull was convicted and fined $250.







A speedster who got his dates mixed up will now be without his license for another two years.

James Oliver Murray Watson faced St George Magistrates court on a charge of driving with a suspended or restricted license.

He was stopped by police on December 12 for speeding and failed to produce his licence when asked.

Police conducted a check with New South Wales police and found Watson had been disqualified from driving for 12 months on March 26 2019.

The court was told Watson was travelling through to visit friends on the coast and thought he had been disqualified for six months.

He was convicted and fined $800 and disqualified from driving for two years.