Court won’t present Australian Open trophy

TENNIS Australia is committed to honouring Margaret Court's on-court achievements despite deciding not to involve the grand slam legend in the Australian Open's trophy ceremony.

Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Court, who has won more major titles than any other player - man or woman - in history, would be acknowledged in other ways.

Court, who 50 years ago won all four singles majors in the same season, has polarised with her views on same-sex marriage and transgender issues.

Tiley confirmed Court would not present the singles trophy to the 2020 champion on February 1 despite doing so previously.

"Through the course of years Margaret Court has presented the trophy several times before," Tiley said.

Margaret Court won’t present the trophy at the Australian Open. Picture: Getty Images

"But the celebration of our legends and the recognition that we do over the course of the two weeks planned for all of our legends and for 2020, we have announced recognition of Margaret.

"We haven't yet announced but we will in due course announce who is going to present the trophy.

"We have spoken to her (Court) about what the activities are going to be, but some are going to be a surprise as well so we haven't spoken about them."

Tiley said players, including Serena Williams, would be briefed on activities involving Court and other luminaries.

"When the players get here we will be speaking to them about what legends we are celebrating," he said.

"Of course we had a magnificent legends lunch, we are going to be announcing who is going to be in the Hall of Fame, (the) International Hall of Fame comes (and) they will make announcements.

"One thing Australia does really well is the presentation of our legends and everyone participates in that.

"We have events which everyone is part of and we let the current players know what it is because some of them participate in them as well."

Tiley said he was not concerned Court would receive a torrid reception because of her views.

"That is going to be up to the Australian fan and our fans - you seen them with the ATP Cup. We are great, there are no fans in the world like the Australian fan," he said.

"I said that before coming to live in this great country and will always say it for the rest of my life, we are privileged with our fans. I will leave their response up to them.

"We have said we are going to recognise Margaret, in 1970 she won all four slams a magnificent achievement, she is one of the icons of sport in Australia and she is going to be recognised as such."