Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is on trial accused of brutally murdering his friend and blaming it on a home invasion.
A man is on trial accused of brutally murdering his friend and blaming it on a home invasion.
Crime

Man ‘too drunk’ to kill intentionally

by Vanessa Marsh
6th Mar 2018 7:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of brutally murdering his friend and blaming it on a home invasion will argue he may have been too drunk to intentionally kill the 42-year-old.

Christopher Brian Newlove, 54, has been accused of murdering Paul Heron, whose body was found with gruesome injuries including a slashed neck and burns to his genitalia, legs and lower abdomen in March 2015.

Newlove pleaded not guilty to murder in the Supreme Court yesterday and prosecutor David Meredith showed the jury confronting images of Heron's body on the kitchen floor of Newlove's Highgate Hill unit.

He said the injuries, particularly the burns, showed the killer's "animosity" toward the victim.

"The prosecution will argue that whoever killed Paul Heron intended to do so," he said.

Mr Meredith said it would be alleged Mr Heron was hit in the head with a brick before his neck was hit with a machete, causing the fatal wound.

Defence barrister Kim Bryson said the jury needed to decide whether Newlove killed Mr Heron and if he intended to cause him death or grievous bodily harm.

"Now when you're looking at the evidence … it might be of assistance to you to pay particular attention to evidence involving intention and also intoxication," she said.

"I expect during the course of the trial you will hear evidence about not only drug taking and alcohol consumption by Mr Newlove, but also Mr Heron.

"And I'd ask you pay particular attention to the evidence about drug and alcohol use because that will be directly evidenced to your consideration of Mr Newlove's ability to form an intention and that will be spoken about throughout the course of the trial."

Justice Peter Applegarth said while intoxication was no defence to murder, it could affect whether a defendant was capable of forming the intent to kill or seriously injure someone.

Newlove told police in a recording played to the court that two unknown men broke in.

"They just went straight in and went whack whack," he said.

"I've never seen them before in my life."

The trial continues.

Related Items

Show More
alcohol drink drunk murder
SUPER DUMP: What it means for Ipswich property prices

SUPER DUMP: What it means for Ipswich property prices

Property Prices under spotlight with possible establishment of a new landfill site.

  • 6th Mar 2018 7:00 AM
Fed-up former cabbie rammed car driving too slow

Fed-up former cabbie rammed car driving too slow

Crime The crash was filmed by a following driver's dash-cam

  • 6th Mar 2018 7:00 AM
Premier takes government to Ipswich for governing visit

Premier takes government to Ipswich for governing visit

Politics Ministers will meet with residents and stakeholders from Monday

  • 6th Mar 2018 7:00 AM
100mm of rain in 90 minutes

100mm of rain in 90 minutes

News The downpour caused flash flooding in some areas

Local Partners