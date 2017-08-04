Court suspends 2011 Ipswich flood damage class action

Hundreds of businesses and individuals were expected to form the multi-million dollar claim.

UP to 700 Ipswich businesses and individuals expected to be part of a multi-million civil case into losses from the 2011 floods will have to wait longer for answers as civil proceedings are suspended.

A second class action to look into compensation for property owners who suffered losses which were not directly related to physical damage is on the line as the original plaintiffs are no longer able to represent the interests of the group.

It was spearheaded by businesses man Phil Hassid's case who's Ipswich development's value was significantly impacted by the floods but, according to the court, he has been unable to provide security of costs for the defendants.

It means the proceedings will be either entirely dismissed or ordered to no longer continue as a class action unless a new representative plaintiff is found.

It could mean individuals and businesses may have to organise their own fight against the defendants.

The New South Wales Supreme Court has given interested parties to August 11 to step up before a ruling is made The State of Queensland and Wivenhoe and Somerset dam operators are pushing for orders to dismiss the entire proceedings.

The Hassids will pursue only their own individual claim.

The lawyers behind the claim originally had Ipswich businesses and individuals in the firing line for "hundreds of millions" of dollars in potential damages.

At the time Gillis Delaney Lawyers senior partner Michael Gillis said the class action focused on Ipswich property values which failed to re-surface from the flood damage.