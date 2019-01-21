Court sentences 14 drivers caught drink, drug driving

LAW: Another batch of drivers have appeared in the Ipswich Magistrates Court after being charged by police.

SAMUEL Joseph Oresic, 19, from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Provisional licence at Redbank Plains on October 25.

Prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said police intercepted a Nissan Pulsar at 4.35pm and a test of Oresic's saliva was positive to cannabis.

Defence lawyer Clancy Robba said the concrete labourer has significant drives and would have to utilise his partner or take taxis which would be a costly exercise.

He said Oresic 'consumed' after working night shift then slept nine hours before driving and thought with the time he would be okay.

Magistrate David Shepherd noted his very positive references and efforts he had since made which was to his credit.

Fined $300, his licence was disqualified three months.

Robert Charles Batterson, 65, from Toowoomba, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Esk on November 10, 2018.

Fined $350 his licence was disqualified for one month.

Jonathan Mark Hicks, 25, from Ma Ma Creek, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Fernvale on November 9, 2018.

Fined $350, his licence was disqualified for one month.

Steven Thomas Jones, 46, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Brassall on November 22, 2018.

Fined $350, Jones lost his licence for one month.

Justin Jordan Kanuta-Boyd, 24, from North Booval, was fined $500 and licence disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Riverview on November 24, 2018.

Jason Karl Kuhnert, 46, from Goondiwindi, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a provisional/learner licence at Redbank on October 14, 2018.

Fined $400, his licence was disqualified six months.

Lochlan James Maughan, 41, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a provisional/learner licence; and driving without a licence authority (suspended) at Bundamba on December 16.

Maughan was fined $1000 and disqualified for two years and three months.

Grant William Riddock, 35, from Brassall, lost his licence for nine months and fined $1000 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Ilfracombe on June 9, 2018.

Hung Van Vo, 36, from Oxley, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Willowbank on November 14.

Fined $600 his licence was disqualified five months.

Alan Roy John Willis, 32, from Woodend, pleaded guilty to drug driving when unlicensed at Tivoli on November 6; and driving unlicensed - repeat offender.

He was intercepted on the Mt Crosby Rd driving a silver Holden sedan and tested positive to marijuana.

He was disqualified four months and fined $750.

Andrew John Staunton, 61, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine and marijuana) at Lowood on August 26 when police intercepted his white Daewoo.

"I was at a party. Someone could have put something in my drink,” he told the court.

Staunton said he'd had a heart attack and needed his licence after a stent was put in.

Fined $350, his licence was disqualified three months.

Mitchell Beau Cude, 21, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a provisional/learner licence at Dinmore on September 16.

Police intercepted his green Holden Commodore and he tested positive to methylamphetamine.

"I didn't realise MDMA would still be in my system on a Sunday afternoon,” he told the court.

Cude was disqualified three months and fined $500.

Rodney Mark Jones, 48, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine) at West Ipswich on August 23 when driving a Ford Laser.

He was fined $350 and disqualified one month.

Alan Delane Smith, 40, from Churchill, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Yamanto on November 8.

Fined $400, his licence disqualified three months.