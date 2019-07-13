Court renders verdict on acid killer prison assault

Drug smuggler Jose Lozano Garcia was found not guilty of assaulting acid killer Kalus Andres (pictured) in Lotus Glen Correctional Centre.

ACID killer Klaus Andres has been labelled an "angry little man" as a magistrate threw out charges against a Spanish boxing champion accused of bashing him in prison.

Andres, now 76, had been routinely "antagonising" drug smuggler Jose Lozano Garcia, 63, in Lotus Glen Correctional Centre, the Mareeba Magistrates Court heard yesterday, calling him a "Spanish gypsy" and referring to the Nazi final solution and their "extermination of Spanish gypsies".

The German born Andres is serving life for killing and dissolving his wife Li Ping Cao in acid in 2011.

In turn, the court heard Garcia called him "El Chapo", a reference to the infamous Mexican drug lord which also meant "little man" in Spanish.

Andres had accused Garcia of punching him in the head after getting in his way.

But Magistrate Tom Braes said Andres had been aggressive while being cross-examined, was not credible and Garcia had been provoked.

Defence solicitor Scott Osborne, from Osborne Butler Lawyers, asked him during cross examination whether he was an "angry little man".

"I'm a little man, yes," he said. "I'm never angry in my life. Anger is misdirected passion."

Mr Osborne asked Andres whether he had picked a fight with Garcia and punched him first.

"This man is a boxing champion … and you think that I am 76 years of age with my body … and tried to provoke a person for a fight …?" Andres said.

"You believe this? That I'm too dumb and naive?"

The court heard despite claiming to have received a "big hit" to his head, Andres did not report that injury to police officers who interviewed him about the assault.