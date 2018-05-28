Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NO GO: A court has rejected the expansion of a poultry farm in the Scenic Rim.
NO GO: A court has rejected the expansion of a poultry farm in the Scenic Rim. Mike Richards
News

Court rejects poultry producer's appeal for expansion

Ashleigh Howarth
by
28th May 2018 10:39 AM

AN application by a poultry producer who was seeking to expand its operation from 200,000 to 605,000 birds in 13 sheds has been rejected.

The Planning and Environment Court rejected the appeal following the Scenic Rim Regional Council's refusal of a development application by Singh Properties Pty Ltd to expand its chicken meat operation at Tramway Road, Tabooba, based on the potential impacts of odour and dust to neighbouring properties.

 

A poultry farmer on Tramway Road, Tabooba, has had his expansion appeal denied.
A poultry farmer on Tramway Road, Tabooba, has had his expansion appeal denied. Ashleigh Howarth

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen said he was pleased that the court had upheld a number of issues that supported Council's rejection of the development application.

"Our role as a council in administering the Planning Scheme is to ensure respectful co-existence and that there is fair and reasonable balance for the community in our planning processes," he said.

"This has been a lengthy matter and I particularly wish to thank the community for their patience whilst this matter has progressed and also the individuals who were prepared to make themselves available as witnesses to support Council's defence."

scenic rim scenic rim leader
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    How Julene Thorburn betrayed Tiahleigh Palmer

    premium_icon How Julene Thorburn betrayed Tiahleigh Palmer

    Opinion Some people are excusing Julene Thorburn’s decision to help cover-up Tiahleigh Palmer’s murder and that needs to stop - for Tiah’s sake, writes Sherele Moody.

    • 28th May 2018 11:52 AM
    The Ipswich suburbs where UberEATS is now available

    The Ipswich suburbs where UberEATS is now available

    Business UberEATS launches in Ipswich but not everyone will be happy

    • 28th May 2018 11:10 AM
    Ipswich council wants to recruit city's youth

    Ipswich council wants to recruit city's youth

    Council News Elected youth will be able to influence council decision-making

    Waste industry worth millions to city: Report

    premium_icon Waste industry worth millions to city: Report

    News More than half of all Queensland's waste brought to Ipswich

    Local Partners