Court rejects poultry producer's appeal for expansion

AN application by a poultry producer who was seeking to expand its operation from 200,000 to 605,000 birds in 13 sheds has been rejected.

The Planning and Environment Court rejected the appeal following the Scenic Rim Regional Council's refusal of a development application by Singh Properties Pty Ltd to expand its chicken meat operation at Tramway Road, Tabooba, based on the potential impacts of odour and dust to neighbouring properties.

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen said he was pleased that the court had upheld a number of issues that supported Council's rejection of the development application.

"Our role as a council in administering the Planning Scheme is to ensure respectful co-existence and that there is fair and reasonable balance for the community in our planning processes," he said.

"This has been a lengthy matter and I particularly wish to thank the community for their patience whilst this matter has progressed and also the individuals who were prepared to make themselves available as witnesses to support Council's defence."