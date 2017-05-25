Accused trafficker out on bail

A WOMAN accused of running an Ipswich drug trafficking ring has been granted bail on condition she undergoes drug counselling and random drug tests.

Louise Maree Cox is facing a range of charges including drug trafficking, 63 counts of supplying drugs, three counts of possessing drugs plus illegally possessing ammunition.

Ms Cox was granted bail in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday on a number of strict conditions.

The court heard Ms Cox allegedly sold meth, marijuana and ecstasy between October 2016 and January 2017.

When police raided her house they allegedly found meth, heroin and other drugs as well as ammunition.

Justice David Boddice said he would not grant Ms Cox bail unless her drug addiction was treated as he was concerned it may lead to further offending.

But he accepted that if she saw a doctor for drug counselling and underwent regular drug tests the risk of re-offending could be lowered.

He granted Ms Cox bail.

Justice Boddice said although Ms Cox was out of jail now she faced the prospect of a not-insubstantial period behind bars if she was convicted.