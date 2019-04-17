Menu
WOUNDED: Damien Roger Waldock appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court on multiple charges on Tuesday.
WOUNDED: Damien Roger Waldock appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court on multiple charges on Tuesday.
COURT: M'boro gunshot victim faces weapons charge

Carlie Walker
by
16th Apr 2019 4:15 PM
A MAN who was treated for a gunshot wound has been denied bail in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Damien Roger Waldock, 24, appeared before the court on Tuesday facing charges of enter premises and commit offence by break and receiving firearms, which were believed to be the property of Wide Bay Seedlings where two guns were stolen in March.

Police attended an address in Dundathu on Monday about 1pm where they located Mr Waldock, along with other people at the property.

After a search, police found a sawn off .22 calibre rifle that matched the description of a weapon that had been reported stolen.

The defendant had a bullet wound to his thigh and after he was taken to Maryborough police watchhouse, paramedics were called to the scene.

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital where he received treatment.

Mr Waldock was also facing a charge relating to possessing utensils following the police search, as well as obstructing police after he allegedly initially gave the officers a false name.

A second man, Andrew Upton, also faced Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday in relation to the raid at the Dundathu home.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, authority required to possess explosives, possessing utensils and possessing suspected stolen property.

Both men applied for bail and both were refused.

Both are due to appear in court again via videolink on May 7.

