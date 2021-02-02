COURT: Jail sentence for Gatton woman linked to car thefts

A Gatton woman involved in a recent spree of car break ins has been handed a prison sentence for the offences.

Ranee Tillack pleaded guilty in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, January 25, to three charges.

They included one charge of receiving tainted property, one charge of possessing dangerous drugs and one charge of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used in connection with using a dangerous drug.

Tillack also appeared with another 19 charges against her that will be heard at a later date including one charge of entering premises and committing an indictable offence.

In court, Police Prosecutor Senior Sergeant Al Windsor said at 7.30pm on January 18, 2021, a Gatton resident had their car broken into outside their unit complex on Davey Road.

Senior Sergeant Windsor said the victim had a Commonwealth Bank MasterCard, NAB MasterCard and a proof of age card stolen from their vehicle.

On January 19, Gatton Police executed a search warrant on Gatton address where Tillack was present, Senior Sergeant Windsor said.

Police located a duffel bag on the floor of the house that Tillack told police belonged to her, Senior Sergeant Windsor said.

Senior Sergeant Windsor said a search of the duffel bag found the Commonwealth Bank card and proof of age card in the name of the victim.

“When questioned by police the defendant said she had never seen the items before,” Senior Sergeant Windsor said.

During the same search, police located in the duffel bag a clip seal plastic bag containing two grams of cannabis.

Tillack also declared a water pipe to police that in her vernacular had been “used to smoke weed,” Senior Sergeant Windsor said.

Duty lawyer James Ryan said the 22-year-old was now living in Kumbarilla, near Dalby, and was being supported by a person there.

“She has relocated to get away from the drug scene,” Mr Ryan said.

Magistrate Graham Lee said Tillack had undertaken no hours of her previous community service orders and continued to offend while on probation and bail.

Magistrate Lee sentenced Tillack for the three offences to three months imprisonment, wholly suspended for 18 months.

A conviction was recorded.

Tillack was remanded to reappear in the Gatton Magistrates Court on March 22.

Until that time she will be required to reside at a Kumbarilla address on bail with a curfew in place between 7pm to 7am and report to Dalby police.

